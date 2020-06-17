St. Louis City votes to buy body cameras for police department

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city approved a contract to buy 800 body cameras for the police department. She made the announcement on Facebook this afternoon.

The post says her colleagues on the Board of Estimate and Apportionment joined her in unanimously voting for the contract.

The contract will outfit the St. Louis Metrpolitan Police Department with 800 body cameras for officers and 200 in -car cameras.

Krewson said in the post, “Today, we take a significant step toward promoting transparency and accountability, and strengthening trust between our community and law enforcement.”

