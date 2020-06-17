Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 909 deaths/ 16,625 cases IL: 6,485 deaths/ 134,185 cases.
Live Now
Sam Page is holding a coronavirus briefing
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

St. Louis City votes to buy body cameras for police department

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city approved a contract to buy 800 body cameras for the police department. She made the announcement on Facebook this afternoon.

The post says her colleagues on the Board of Estimate and Apportionment joined her in unanimously voting for the contract.

The contract will outfit the St. Louis Metrpolitan Police Department with 800 body cameras for officers and 200 in -car cameras.

Krewson said in the post, “Today, we take a significant step toward promoting transparency and accountability, and strengthening trust between our community and law enforcement.”

Coming up tonight on FOX2 News at 5, we will have reaction from city hall.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News