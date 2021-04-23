St. Louis City’s $1.15 billion budget hearing today could defund ‘The Workhouse’

ST. LOUIS – A virtual hearing about St. Louis City’s budget will be hosted by officials Friday.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment will hold the budget hearing open to public comment at 10:00 am.

The proposed budget by Mayor Tishaura Jones is $1.15 billion.

The group leading the budget hearing includes Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green, and the Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed. This is the first time in the city’s history that all three of these city leaders are Black.

Part of Jones’ budget would defund the medium-security institution, known as “The Workhouse.” The proposal left no money to run the controversial facility. If it does close, some of the inmates could be moved to the St. Louis County Jail.

The Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression is launching a campaign to defund the police department. They said some of the money should be reallocated to affordable housing, healthcare, mental health services, employment, education, and youth programs.

The Post-Dispatch reported that Jones and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page discussed this idea. The news outlet reported that Page said he was open to the idea if space was available.

Click here to partake in the budget hearing.