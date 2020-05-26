St. Louis clergy distributing 125,000 masks to area churches reopening

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition will be distributing more than 125,000 masks to churches across the St. Louis region that plan to reopen in June.

Mask distribution for churches in the city of St. Louis will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Lively Stone Church of God on 4015 St. Louis Ave. Mask distribution for St. Louis County churches will be held Thursday and Friday at 7823 Racine Dr. in Pagedale.

The distributions are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will be led by the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, the Baptist Minister’s Union, and the 24:1 Clergy Coalition.

The masks were provided by Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson at the request of the clergy.