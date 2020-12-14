St. Louis cold case investigators looking for new tips in old crimes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The cold case squad was founded in February of 2019. They investigate cases that are older than four years. They use current science to review old cases and investigate new tips.

So far they have identified four suspects have been identified in cases going back to the 1980s. One of those suspects has been charged with homicide.

Investigators are still looking for tips for cold cases. If you have any information, no matter how old, the police would like you to call them at: 314-444-5371