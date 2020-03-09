St. Louis community leader says city should brace for more violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A spokesman for Better Family Life says St. Louis should get ready for a lot more violence. James Clark of Better Family Life says the city needed to take action long before now to head off trouble.

St. Louis is getting ready to roll out the ‘Cure Violence’ anti-crime program that will cost taxpayers up to $7 million over several years.

Essentially it calls for treating the violence as a disease and using social means to stop the violence rather than relying on law enforcement.

The hiring for Cure Violence is underway and the company with the contract to implement the program expects to have it out on the street by April.

Better Family Life has been on the front lines in the battle against violence for a long time now. James Clark says, so far the city has not done enough to tackle the problem of violent crime.

Aldermen unanimously passed Cure Violence and Mayor Krewson signed off on it too.

The programs main backer, Lewis Reed hopes to see results by summer.