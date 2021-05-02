St. Louis community leader says neighborhood stabilization is the key to stop violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another violent weekend in the city of St. Louis as investigations are underway with multiple victims. A community leader says its going to take more than “surface level data” to stop the violence.

Saturday night into Sunday morning five people were shot in St. Louis City. One man was killed in the 4400 block of Cook Avenue. A 25-year-old man is hospitalized in very critical condition while three other victims are recovering from their wounds.

So when will it stop, or will it? James Clark with the Urban League says its going to take necessary steps at higher levels.

“We’ve got to put an infrastructure in place that will lead us towards real neighborhood stabilization,” said Clark.

Clark says the surface level efforts need to be replaced with people engrained in the areas. Because the people who live there understand them and can be a voice.

“You’ve gotta have people who can engage the neighborhood. You got to have men and women who are from the neighborhood who are not afraid of the element and that’s the best way forward,” said Clark. “If you find a member of your family with a drug addiction that’s selling drugs that’s on Facebook waving pistols and AK-47’s reach out and get some help. Don’t let your child take a slow walk to the penitentiary. Don’t let your child take a slow walk to the cemetery.”

Each case is different and presents its own types of challenges. But Clark says a good start is taking an inventory of whats happening inside their homes.