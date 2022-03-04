St. Louis community mourning loss of ‘Mayor of SLU’

ST. LOUIS–Before tip-off of Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Saint Louis and VCU, the crowd at Chaifetz Arena will honor the memory of a man who family members say didn’t shake hands. He gave hugs.

Henry Owens, an officer with the university’s public safety department, died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 55 years old. Tributes to the “Mayor of SLU” were shared in a statement to the University community Friday.

“There was rarely, if ever, a basketball game in Chaifetz Arena where you wouldn’t find Henry working during the more than 13 years he served as a DPS officer. Everyone from the basketball teams, the staff and the many, many Billiken fans grew to know and love Henry for his relentless willingness to make people smile.”

“Henry was like a brother to me,” DPS Officer Michael Summers said in the announcement. “He came to my son’s basketball games on a regular basis. Henry was always there for everyone and never blinked an eye to help someone. He was a true brother and friend who will be greatly missed.”

“Henry was a great friend to me, my family and our players. I always appreciated his kind words and welcoming smile! He developed a fun relationship with my mom and dad,” men’s basketball coach Travis Ford shared on Twitter.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help defray funeral and burial costs.

Services are scheduled for Friday March 11 at Second Missionary Baptist Church. A wake is set for 9 am and a funeral service starts at 11am.