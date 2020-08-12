St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross has teamed up with St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Greenwill host a semi-annual blood drive Wednesday.

With no end in sight for the pandemic, the organization urgently needs the help of blood and platelet donors to meet the needs of patient care.

The drive runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in room 208 of St. Louis City Hall. As a precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19, visitors to city hall are required to wear masks or face coverings and will have their temperature taken at the point of entry.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate call 1-800-red-cross or visit www.redcrossblood.com