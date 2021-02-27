St. Louis concert venues seeing light at the end of the tunnel for return

ST. LOUIS–There’s optimism about concerts and live shows coming back to St. Louis soon.

As COVID-19 loses its grip, live music could start playing again. At City Foundry, COVID has slowed down it’s opening, but people here are doing what they can to fill this space and that includes concerts in March. Wil Smith works for City Foundry. He said, “I think as soon as we can ensure the safety people are going to come out in droves.”

City Foundry will be home to restaurants, shops, and offices one day. But first up the sounds of music. Drew Jameson owns JAMO Presents, an independent concert promoter. He said, “It was a long winter and we’re really ready to bring shows safely back to St Louis.” He plans to announce the dates in the next few days. He said concert-goers at City Foundry will have their own pods to safely watch a variety of shows. Drew Jamieson said, “Eclectic concert series for sure we will hit everything from hip hop, rock ‘n roll bluegrass, R ‘n B, kind of depends on the nights.”

The Loop in U. City is home to three concert venues owned by Joe Edwards. Edwards said, “I think we are about to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Edwards said The Pageant can’t put on a show for a national band at 50 percent capacity, it’s not profitable for anyone involved. He was optimistic the vaccine will loosen pandemic regulations. Edwards added, “We’re getting closer to that point I think because of the national rollout of the vaccine…I’m really thinking early summer late spring maybe we might start booking some national acts again.” Wil Smith concluded, “I think we’re social creatures. It’s only so long with everybody being inside throughout the winter, everybody really excited to get back out there.” Meanwhile, the food hall at City Foundry may open this spring.