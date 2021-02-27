St. Louis concert venues seeing light at the end of the tunnel for return

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS–There’s optimism about concerts and live shows coming back to St. Louis soon.  

As COVID-19 loses its grip, live music could start playing again. At City Foundry, COVID has slowed down it’s opening, but people here are doing what they can to fill this space and that includes concerts in March. Wil Smith works for City Foundry. He said, “I think as soon as we can ensure the safety people are going to come out in droves.” 

City Foundry will be home to restaurants, shops, and offices one day. But first up the sounds of music. Drew Jameson owns JAMO Presents, an independent concert promoter. He said, “It was a long winter and we’re really ready to bring shows safely back to St Louis.” He plans to announce the dates in the next few days. He said concert-goers at City Foundry will have their own pods to safely watch a variety of shows. Drew Jamieson said, “Eclectic concert series for sure we will hit everything from hip hop, rock ‘n roll bluegrass, R ‘n B, kind of depends on the nights.”  

The Loop in U. City is home to three concert venues owned by Joe Edwards. Edwards said, “I think we are about to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”  

Edwards said The Pageant can’t put on a show for a national band at 50 percent capacity, it’s not profitable for anyone involved. He was optimistic the vaccine will loosen pandemic regulations. Edwards added, “We’re getting closer to that point I think because of the national rollout of the vaccine…I’m really thinking early summer late spring maybe we might start booking some national acts again.” Wil Smith concluded, “I think we’re social creatures. It’s only so long with everybody being inside throughout the winter, everybody really excited to get back out there.” Meanwhile, the food hall at City Foundry may open this spring.  

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News