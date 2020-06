ST. LOUIS – St. Louis candidate for congress Cori Bush says someone shot at her car.

She shared photos of the incident Wednesday afternoon via twitter saying a bullet went through her door handle and another hit her tire.

“I’m committed to taking us from surviving St. Louis to living it, ” tweeted Bush.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Bush is running against incumbent Congressman Lacy Clay in the August primary

My car took the bullets. I am safe.



When I say that I am the people I serve, it’s not a slogan!



A bullet went through my door handle on one side of the car, another went through my tire on the other side.



I’m committed to taking us from “surviving St. Louis” to “living it.” pic.twitter.com/iBqSSzc43G — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 11, 2020