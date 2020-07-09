Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,051 deaths/ 25,999 cases IL: 7,119 deaths/ 150,450 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

St. Louis considers surveillance planes in crime battle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. – With 2020 shaping to be an especially violent year in one of the nation’s most violent cities, St. Louis leaders are considering a new tool to fight crime – surveillance planes – even as opponents worry about the further militarization of police and privacy issues.

St. Louis has spent millions on anti-crime efforts over the years, but with little success.

Alderman Tom Oldenburg’s proposal calls for contracting with a company called Persistent Surveillance Systems, which initially developed its system to aid the military in Iraq.

In May, Baltimore became the first city to try the program as a crime-fighting tool, launching a six-month trial.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News