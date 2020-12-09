St. Louis converting parking spaces into curbside pick-up for businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of COVID-19 cases in the city of St. Louis is low compared to the rest of the state. But, it is still very high. Mayor Lyda Krewson has a unique way of explaining the high number of cases.

“It is like the speed limit is 35 mph. We are doing 50 mph and others are going 100 mph,” said Mayor Krewson.

Krewson credits mitigation strategies like mask mandates and social distancing for the low numbers in the city.

St. Louis is now offering more space for restaurants and other businesses to offer curbside pick-up. The city is turning metered parking spaces outside businesses into places where people can pick-up their orders. This is to prevent customers from getting a parking ticket when shopping local and to help businesses with COVID safety protocols.

Does your business need to apply for a commercial loading zone permit? Sign up here. There is no cost associated with the application and will remain open through 2021.

Businesses and restaurants can still apply to close portions of the street or sidewalks to expand outdoor seating and to help facilitate socially distanced events.