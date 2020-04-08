St. Louis coronavirus task force says pandemic is far from over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, said that we have a long way to go in the battle against COVID-19. Based on their models the surge of cases in the metro area is just beginning.

Garza said they are projecting that the St. Louis region could have 80,000 people infected with COVID-19 by the end of April. That is based on a population of nearly 3 million.

Garza said 30% of those infected will not show any symptoms, but they can still spread the disease. That is why it is crucially important to follow quarantine guidelines even if you don’t feel sick.

“We believe a surge is coming based on our models,” said Garza. “And the only way to slow it down or make it possible that our hospitals can handle the surge is to decrease the number of those infected.”

He said while the hospitals are extremely busy, fortunately so far they have not been overrun with patients.