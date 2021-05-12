St. Louis Corrections Commissioner to resign after local leaders tour facilities

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis City Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass will be resigning from his position. Glass’ resignation comes after Mayor Tishaura Jones, Rep. Cori Bush, and others visited the city’s two jail facilities.

Mayor Jones’ office said Glass, who was not asked to resign, will leave office on June 1.

The Mayor’s office issued a statement today saying during the recent visit, the group heard first-hand accounts from detainees at both facilities about lackluster COVID protocols, inedible food, lack of running water, rodents and cockroaches, as well as fear of violent retaliation from Corrections staff.

“Failed leadership overseeing the City’s Corections division has left the City with a huge mess to clean up,” said Mayor Jones in a statement.

Mayor Jones also said that between failing locks, lackluster maintenance, and subhuman conditions for the detainees only further justifies her promise to shutdown the Workhouse within her first 100 days in office.

Rep. Cori Bush says she agrees that new leadership in the corrections department was needed after their trip.

“No human being should be forced to live in a place littered with trash and feces or eat food that is an unidentifiable mush. No human being should be forced to shower with moldy water or have their health put at risk by an uncontrolled infectious disease outbreak,” said Rep. Bush in a statement.

The visit by the local leaders came following three riots since Jan. 1 at the St. Louis Justice Center.

A St. Louis Corrections Task Force was established following one of the incidents. Alleged inhumane treatment is one of the many findings.

Previously, the inmates made complaints about their living conditions inside of the jail. Glass said there is no merit to those complaints.

Since the visit to the jails, the following changes have occurred within the Department of Corrections:

The total population between the two jails has been reduced to 660.

Under the direction of Executive Order #1, the Civilian Oversight Board is now collecting filed complaints within the Corrections Department dating back to 2017.

Daily reports are now required regarding the delivery of meals to detainees, as well as the status of units and cells whose locks are still pending repair.

The Mayor and her staff are scheduling listening sessions with Corrections department employees who have shared their concerns about the management of the two facilities. She and her staff will be meeting with those employees to listen to their feedback and create action steps to resolve their issues.