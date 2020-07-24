St. Louis region could see another peak of COVID-19 cases in August

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shared an update Friday afternoon about the regional trends in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Alex Garza says that there is more transmission of the virus in the community. He says that we may be back at the peak of cases in the second week of August.

“Once you get a lot of virus out in the community it is hard to slow it down without drastic measures,” said Dr. Garza.

There is some good news. The task force reports the Lowest number of hospitalizations for positive and suspected COVID patients since July 13. There are 100 fewer people in hospital beds than two days ago.

The intensive care unit and ventilator use remain relatively flat. There is a lower number of patients heading to the ICU is because of advancements in bedside treatment. Fewer people are also dying because of this.

Several slides in Dr. Garza’s presentation were dedicated to the disproportionate number of cases in the local African-American community. He says that African-Americans are four times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 2.5 times more likely to end up in the hospital. But, the risk of death is no higher than any other group.

We know that masks decrease COVID-19 transmission. But, there is not a mandate to wear one everywhere. So, it will take some time to understand the impact of the mask mandate in St. Louis City and County.

The Task Force is asking people to use the hashtag #MaskUpMondaySTL to promote wearing masks more often. People should post a picture to social media of themselves or others wearing a mask on Monday to show others it is OK to wear a mask.

New statistics from the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 40 yesterday to 39 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 38 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 239 yesterday to 242.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 235 yesterday to 236 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 115 yesterday to 89 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 51 yesterday to 57 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 31 yesterday to 27 today.

Across the system hospitals, 44 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,609.