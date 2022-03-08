St. Louis could see snow just in time for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

ST. LOUIS–You’re going to want to dress warmly when you wear your green for this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day events. Chilly temperatures Tuesday will rise Wednesday and Thursday at or near 50 degrees before snow pays a visit to the St. Louis region.

A round of snow is expected late Thursday through much of the day Friday. Snow will start northwest of the St. Louis region and slowly move southeast overnight. Most precipitation will fall as snow, but there is a chance for a light glaze of ice across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The National Weather Service says there’s potential for two inches of snow in Central and Northern Missouri and West Central Illinois. Temperatures Friday hold in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures turn much colder behind the snow, with a wakeup temperature in the teens. It will be a cold St. Patrick’s Day Parade Downtown.