St. Louis County activates Emergency Operations Center to prepare for novel coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Emergency Operations Center is being activated in St. Louis County to prepare for any future COVID-19 local novel coronavirus cases.

“We must be prepared and educated and ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a medical doctor. “But we must always keep things in perspective. This is not a reason to panic. We are focusing our efforts on preparedness. We have the infrastructure in place, and this is an opportunity to make sure we can collaborate in real-time and have the right people at the table.”

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County, or in the state of Missouri.

St. Louis County’s website, stlcorona.com, has information on the virus and how to stay well. The Health Department also is staffing a hotline to answer questions about this coronavirus or COVID-19. That number is 314-615-2660, operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.