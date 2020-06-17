St. Louis County adds online COVID-19 test scheduling after high interest

CLAYTON, Mo. – The rate of novel coronavirus testing has increased in St. Louis County. The county is now testing people who do not show the symptom of the virus and more testing facilities are opening.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that the health department has recently received 6,000 phone calls for testing. Around 700 of those people have been tested.

You can now schedule a test online at stlcorona.com. The website also offers statistics on the spread of the disease in the community, guidelines for reopening, and the locations of testing facilities.

Page says that this virus is still in our community and St. Louis County is in a much better position today than the rest of the country. But, people still need to practice social distancing to continue that trend.