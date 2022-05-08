ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works plans to hold a speed reduction demonstration in the Castle Point neighborhood this week.

A demonstration is planned from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday in the neighborhood along Royal and Princess drives.

According to a statement from St. Louis County, “Transportation crews will install tires, hazard cones and, if available, flexible curbing on the pavement to slow down drivers.”

“Numerous studies show that speeding and crashes are serious problems in the Castle Point neighborhood,” said Stephanie Leon Streeter, acting director of the Department of Transportation and Public Works. “Our goal is to develop solutions to those problems that are both practical and acceptable to residents.”

Neighbors tell FOX2 they have noticed speeding often. They are looking forward to what the county can do to curb the speeding and crashes.

“It’s going to save lives, when kids are always down here playing and they have to run and get out of the way when they see a car coming,” said Anita Love, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. “I think it will help, whatever they can do, it’s going to help.”

“We want to make Castle Point safer for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and children walking to and from school,” said County Executive Sam Page in a news release.

The county is also encouraging residents in the Castle Point neighborhood to take an online survey to give their feedback. Residents who take the survey should email it to Area Engineer Adam Spector at aspector@stlouiscountymo.gov.

Work on the Castle Point improvements project will begin this summer. It is expected to be completed in spring of 2023.