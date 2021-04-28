St. Louis County and City expected to announce next steps for COVID protocols soon

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a morning COVID briefing that an announcement is expected soon about the next steps when it comes to public health protocols.

“Our Department of Public Health is working closely with the City of St. Louis Health Department to align our health protocols and we plan to jointly announce next steps as early as Monday,” said Page.

He says the county plans to adopt the recent CDC guidelines about fully vaccinated people not having to wear masks while outdoors.

Page says there are small variations between the city and county’s plans and moving forward he and St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones hope to keep the protocols as closely aligned as possible.

Page expressed concern about the drop in COVID testing in the county. He said at the height of the pandemic the St. Louis County Department of Public Health was testing 275 people a day on average. He said last week the department tested 25 people a day on average.

“This indicates many of us may be experiencing a false sense of security,” said Page.

The county executive explained there are about 130 people a day that still test positive for COVID in the county. He says if you have been exposed to someone who tested positive you need to still get tested.

He said the number of tests affects the area’s positivity rate and that is a variable the public health experts look at when they make recommendations about reopening.

Page is also encouraging more people to get vaccinated. He said that is another way to see public health recommendations change faster.

You can find testing locations and where there are walk-in clinics by heading to STLcorona.com.