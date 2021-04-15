St. Louis County and Maplewood reduce penalties for marijuana charges

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County and the City of Maplewood both took steps this week to reduce penalties for minor marijuana possession.
The Post-Dispatch reported the St. Louis County Council voted 6-to-1 on a measure that reduces the penalties for possession of 35 grams or less. It also eliminates the possibility of jail time and cuts the fine to a maximum of $100.
St. Louis County Executive Doctor Sam Page is expected to sign the measure.
In a separate vote, the Maplewood City Council voted unanimously to cut a $100 penalty for misdemeanor marijuana possession to no more than $1.