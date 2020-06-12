St. Louis County announces plan to relax social distancing guidelines and remove limits on some crowd sizes

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced that there is a plan to relax social distancing guidelines over the next few weeks. The state of Missouri has announced that the restrictions will be removed state-wide next week. But, local authorities have the discretion to enact public health orders to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.

That the trends are going in the right direction. Tests are up and hospitalizations are down. Page says that a more deliberative approach is needed to keep out St. Louis County residents safe. St. Louis County has about one-sixth of Missouri’s population but it has one-third of the coronavirus cases in the state.

Page says that all St. Louis County businesses will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity on Monday. Two weeks from that date, on June 29, businesses will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of capacity. This applies to all business types.

On June 29 outside gatherings will also have no limits on sizes. Crowd sizes will be dictated by the capacity listed in the fire code of each facility. But businesses will have the choice to limit capacity if they choose to do so.

Outside events will not have limits on crowd sizes. Some park pavillions will have capacity restrictions. Events like concerts and art fairs will need to have plans in place and approved by St. Louis County.

Gatherings of any size will still carry some risk. It is important to wear masks and practice some social distancing to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reopening guidelines for banquet and conference centers have also been posted by St. Louis County. You can see them here.