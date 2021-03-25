St. Louis County announces two “large-scale” vaccination sites coming next month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–South County locations will play host to a pair of “large-scale” vaccination in events, the St. Louis County Health Department announced Thursday.
April 3: South Technical High School, 12721 West Watson Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 8 Kennedy Recreation Center, 6050 Wells Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“This week we are vaccinating a record 15,000 individuals, and as long as the state continues to increase the supply of vaccine we get, our capacity to administer doses will increase as well,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a news release, which noted that county officials were trying to find other location in South County which can be used multiple times, requiring less set-up work.
