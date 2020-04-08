St. Louis County asks for Missouri National Guard’s help to battle coronavirus surge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is asking Gov. Mike Parson for the Missouri National Guard's help to prepare the region for the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak in the area. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says pandemic is far from over here.

"We believe a surge is coming based on our models," Dr. Garza said Tuesday. "The only way to slow it down or make it possible that our hospitals can handle the surge is to decrease the number of those infected."



“As we prepare for the surge of this pandemic, the National Guard can play a critical role in helping us transport patients and supplies to free up our healthcare professionals to focus on treatment and care of our residents,” writes County Executive Page.

St. Louis County says that members of the National Guard also would assist with security at hospitals, testing sites, the county’s warehouse and at the North County Recreation Center, which has been opened to house the unsheltered.

This is the letter that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page sent Governor Mike Parson: