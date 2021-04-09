St. Louis County bars and restaurants celebrate relaxed COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Bars, restaurants, and casinos in St. Louis County are no longer required to shut down at midnight. The lifting of the curfew was announced Friday, along with other changes.

Arcade games can now be played at places such as movie theatres, arcades, and bowling alleys. The county will still require some precautions for customers playing those games, including mask wearing.

The change is good news for the owner of The Waiting Room in St. Ann.

“We are a pinball pub,” Steve “Doc” Dachroeden said.

He rotates some 40 to 50 pinball games into his bar on St. Charles Rock Rd. The sound of quarters dropping into the games returned Friday.

“This is going to be huge,” Dachroeden said.

The easing of restrictions also means dart throwing is back at Blueberry Hill.

Related Content St. Louis County eliminates business curfew and more in amended health order

“I’m so excited,” Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards said. “Little by little, life is getting back to normal.”

He said lifting the curfew will make a big difference.

“Having that extra hour and a half is very, very meaningful,” Edwards said.

The owner of Kingpin Lanes in Bridgeton is also pleased with the news.

“It will definitely help out quite a bit,” Gary Shenberg said.

He said curfews have kept late-night customers at home.

“They know everything is going to be shutting down at midnight,” Shenberg said.

Shenberg’s excited bowlers can enjoy everything his business has to offer, including some arcade games and darts.