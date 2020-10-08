St. Louis County Board of Elections Office sees lines, but they’re moving quickly

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With less than a month until election day, there have been lines outside of the St. Louis County Board of Elections Office, but co-director of the St. Louis County Board of Elections Rick Stream said no one has waited in line to vote for longer than one hour.

Stream said that one person on Wednesday had to wait 55 minutes, but that is the longest time he has heard so far.

One voter on Thursday told Fox2now.com’s Monica Ryan that she waited 45 minutes to cast her ballot.

Stream said a voter told him, he had never seen government workers work this efficiently.

“Our folks here are working very hard,” Stream said.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections Office also has an overtime crew that works until 10:00 p.m. to process applications and registrations.

Stream said more than 10,100 people have voted in person absentee so far. That is about twice as many as they see in a presidential election year at this time.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections Office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for absentee voting. The two Saturdays before the election they will be open 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Beginning October 22 the county will open four satellite locations. They will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Click here for satellite locations.

Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill said on Twitter that she was heading over to the St. Louis County Board of Elections Office in St. Ann, Missouri Thursday.

Look what I’m doing today. And I’m going to drop it off at the election board office at 725 NW Plaza in St Ann. If you are 65 or older you can vote NOW anywhere in MO at your local election office. pic.twitter.com/4X7Eozgjya — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 8, 2020