1  of  2
Breaking News
Missouri Municipal Election Results Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,621 deaths/ 123,830 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis County Casinos waiting for approval to reopen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Gaming Commission gave casinos the green light to re-open on Monday, June 1st. But, two area casinos are still closed because of different guidelines put in place by St. Louis County.

Hollywood Casino and River City Casino are both owned by the same parent company and are both waiting on approval from St. Louis County to re-open.  The two casinos employ around 1,500 people.

FOX-2’s Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the General Manager of Hollywood Casino to find out what changes they’ve implemented.   

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News