St. Louis County Casinos waiting for approval to reopen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Gaming Commission gave casinos the green light to re-open on Monday, June 1st. But, two area casinos are still closed because of different guidelines put in place by St. Louis County.

Hollywood Casino and River City Casino are both owned by the same parent company and are both waiting on approval from St. Louis County to re-open. The two casinos employ around 1,500 people.

FOX-2’s Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the General Manager of Hollywood Casino to find out what changes they’ve implemented.