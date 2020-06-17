St. Louis County considering a review of every road and park name after Dorsett petition

CLAYTON, Mo. – A petition to rename Dorsett Road has caught the attention of St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. There is a national push to reevaluate names and statues with historical connections to slavery. Page says that he would like experts to look at the history of every street name in St. Louis County. They would work on all of them, not just one at a time.

“I think we need a thorough and comprehensive review of road and park names. It should be done by individuals who have expertise in this area. That is why I asked Hazel Erby, who is the director of diversity and inclusion to work with our parks director Tom Ott and our director of transportation of public works to review road names and park names and make sure we look at everything in the county. Instead of one or two roads at our time as they are brought to our attention by the community,” said Page.

Elise Moser is a part of the effort to change the name of Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. It was named after Walter Dorsett.

“It was not just that just a slave owner, but also that he was an active anti-abolitionist and working against the rights of black people,” Moser told FOX 2. “To me, as a resident, that’s really damaging.”

“Yesterday, we had heard some concerns about Dorsett Road, that was the one brought up in the media. It is obvious to us that there could be other street names in our community. Rather than going through them one at a time. I think we should have a process. We should have a process to have a thoughtful review.”