WATCH: St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page speaks as COVID cases climb

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 numbers in the St. Louis area are continuing to rise to very troubling levels and now St. Louis County could be facing a shutdown.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at the county administration building Monday morning.

Page’s spokesperson, Doug Moore said Page is expected to say that if the COVID-19 numbers in our region don’t improve then the county could face a shutdown in as little as one week.

The latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show 89 new admissions to area hospitals. The record high was saturday with 99. The seven day moving average for hospital admissions now sits at 82 which is a record high. That number needs to be below 40 according to the task force.

There are now 691 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That number hasn’t been that high since late April.

117 confirmed COVID-19 patients are in ICU’s with 62 patients on ventilators.

Concern is rising over hospital capacity. The latest figures show 81 percent of area hospital beds are in use along with 80 percent of ICU beds. The head of the pandemic task force, Dr. Alex Garza, has already warned that hospitals could become overwhelmed if the virus keeps on spreading at its current rate.

Moore says that page will ask county residents to avoid personal interactions, work from home and conduct business virtually.

We’re told he will also ask county residents to identify groups of 10 people or fewer and limit their interactions to that particular group of people.

