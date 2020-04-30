Several St. Louis County Council members to release plan for reopening

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council has sent a recommendation for reopening to Executive Dr. Sam Page. So far, there are have been over 3,000 positive coronavirus cases and 159 deaths in St. Louis County this year.

Councilmen Tim Fitch, Ernie Trakas, and Mark Harder, say they met with County Executive Sam Page today to review the plan. It is based on other plans developed around the United States. It is not clear if Page and the Democratic Council members are on board with this plan.

The proposal reopens businesses by sector based on they way they deal with customers. The phased approach would take place over eight weeks. Most businesses would be open in four weeks. It depends managing on keeping the number of new coronavirus cases low.

Coronavirus cases in St. Louis County do not seem to be in decline. But, Councilman Fitch said in a statement, “We cannot wait for ideal conditions in order to reopen or it

may be too late to recover.”

“We are looking at a loss in sales tax revenue that could exceed 50% for the month of April alone and potentially be even greater for May,” said Councilman Harder.

Dr. Alex Garza, the Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Wednesday said that reopening is possible if social distancing is in place to keep transmission low.

A state of emergency was declared in St. Louis County because of a coronavirus outbreak on March 13, 2020. A stay-at-home order has been in place since March 23 and has been extended indefinitely.

Eureka, a town located in western St. Louis County, has announced that it will be reopening for business on March 4, 2020. This is in line with what St. Charles County and the rest of the state of Missouri plan to do.

The St. Louis County Councilmen will be handing out a copy of the plan during a press conference in Clayton at noon today. FOX 2 will be carrying a live stream of that press conference on this website and app.

County Council members Mark Harder, @ernietrakas and I just met with CE Sam Page to deliver our plan to safely reopen St. Louis County. We will share it with the media at noon today in front of the County Government building in Clayton. #ReopenTheCounty pic.twitter.com/datFIOFiMp — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) April 30, 2020