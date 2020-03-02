St. Louis County Council members to meet about paying for America’s Center renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis county council members meet today to discuss chipping in to pay for America's Center renovations. The America's Center is 42-years- old. To stay competitive for conventions local leaders say this place needs an update. The idea is to do $175 million worth of renovations

The project will add 92,000 square feet of new exhibit space along Cole Street. Including a new ballroom, pavilion, meeting space, entrances and more.

Today St. Louis County Council members will talk about paying for their part of renovations, more than $15 million. City leaders have already approved their half of the funds. That includes money from a hotel tax.

