St. Louis County Council ready to hire new auditor with more experience

CLAYTON, Mo.– You Paid For It talked to St Louis County Councilman Mark Hard and State Auditor Nicole Galloway about the new steps the County Council is taking to get a new County Auditor.

County Auditor Mark Tucker was under scathing criticism in a state Audit of Steve Stenger. The audit says the County Auditor should have detected some of the Stenger abuses and said he didn’t have all the proper qualifications for the job.

The Council is now taking up State Auditor Galloway on her suggestion that the County hire an Auditor with more credentials and experience.

“This is a long time coming. I released an audit of St. Louis county back in September of 2020, so 7 months ago. And our audit found that the county auditor really was not performing the task needed to provide appropriate oversight of county functions,” said Galloway.

Councilman Harder says Tucker is on an expired term and his job will end when the new County Auditor is hired.

Tucker currently makes $85,000 a year. The salary for a person with more experience is expected to be higher.

State Auditor Galloway says she’s pleased the County is taking her suggestions saying it will be good for the county government and for taxpayers.