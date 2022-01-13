St. Louis County Council returning to virtual meetings due to COVID surge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Amid this latest surge of COVID-19 sweeping through the St. Louis region, St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days announced Thursday that the body would return to virtual-only sessions for the time being.

“After much consideration, I have decided that, for the sake of our employees and the public it is best that we conduct virtual meetings beginning Tuesday, January 18. I will re-evaluate the situation in 3 weeks and consult with my colleagues again to determine the best path forward,” she said in a letter released Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear how or if the panel intends to incorporate public comments into virtual meetings.

Days says she made the decision after the majority of the council attended the most recent meeting on Tuesday in a virtual capacity.

In-person council meetings have become highly-attended and often passionate events, particularly over issues of mask mandates.

Meetings can be viewed via a BoxCast stream. The County moved away from streaming meetings on YouTube after the company flagged the content for being in violation of its terms for service regarding COVID-19 misinformation.