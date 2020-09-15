St. Louis County Council to hear resolution to reopen schools and start fall sports

CLAYTON, Mo. – The debate over whether St. Louis county students should return to in-person learning and if fall sports should resume as normal will take center stage Tuesday in Clayton. The resolution meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. via video conference.

Monday afternoon parents and students took to Clayton and protested the current restrictions on Fall sports, the group also wants students to return to in-person learning.

County Council member Mark Harder wrote the resolution council member Tim Fitch is co-sponsoring it. The resolution encourages all St. Louis County schools to resume in-person instruction for kindergarten- fifth-graders quickly. But it also demands that County Executive Dr. Sam Page and the County Health Department set clear targets for when middle and high school in-person instruction should resume.

The resolution also asks that fall sports be allowed to continue with all current preventative guidelines now in place.

Many St. Louis County school districts started the school year with all virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns and just last week County Executive Page announced that multiple popular fall high school sports would not be allowed to move forward with games because of the coronavirus. Those sports include football, soccer, and volleyball.

Councilmember Harder noted that when done conscientiously being in school with teachers and peers is the best thing for our children.

