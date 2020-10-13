St. Louis County Council to vote on bills ceasing executive and health department authority during pandemic

CLAYTON, Mo. – Controversial bills that would limit the authority of the St. Louis County Executive and the health department director during a pandemic are up for final approval Tuesday.

The bills would set 15-day limits on State of Emergency declarations by the County Executive Dr. Sam Page and on public health orders from the health department director during a pandemic unless the county council approves extensions.

Missouri’s largest union representing grocery store workers is calling on county council members to reject the bills. David Cook, the head of local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, warns that the measure could result in the termination of the countywide mask mandate putting workers at risk.

The union represents more than 8,500 workers primarily in retail grocery stores in central and eastern Missouri.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch County Executive Page has indicated that the bills could be headed for vetoes because he would oppose legislation which he believes don’t support the health and welfare of St. Louis County residents.