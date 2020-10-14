St. Louis County Council will continue listening to public comment on Page’s COVID performance at noon

CLAYTON, Mo. – The County Council will begin hearing the thousands of public comments again at noon. It came after council members listened to them until 10:30 p.m. It’s all feedback about Sam Page’s response to the COVID pandemic.

It comes a Republicans are pushing bills to limit the powers of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. He would only be allowed to issue a disaster declaration for 15 days; any extension would require county council approval.

In addition, the county executive would not be able to make COVID-19 health guidelines more restrictive than the state. To do that would also require county council approval.

Page says he will veto the bill if it passes because he doesn’t believe they support public health.

The county will have to pull 5 votes to override the veto.

The proposed bill says there would need to be a simple majority vote to extend an emergency declaration. It would need a 2/3 vote to approve the extension of health orders.

Page responded by saying we must rise above the political rhetoric and can’t undermine the sacrifices first responders and essential workers are making.