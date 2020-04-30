St. Louis County councilmen pushing Sam Page to reopen sooner rather than later

FENTON, Mo. – Missouri will phase-in the reopening of businesses statewide Monday, except those in St. Louis city and county. A new plan released Thursday would reopen St. Louis County as early as Monday.

The owner of Fit Gym on the Jefferson County side of the Fenton area will reopen next week under Governor Mike Parson’s plan.

He says he might go out of business without reopening.

He could not reopen Monday if he was just up the road on the St. Louis County side where County Executive Sam Page’s stay-at-home order remains in effect indefinitely, with his county having more than 40 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

The three Republican members of the St. Louis County Council met with Page about their new plan to reopen the county as soon as Monday. It would allow everything from hair salons and restaurants to churches and swimming pools to reopen in four phases, with strict social distance, mask, cleaning, and patron limit requirements at first. They would be phased out over eight weeks, as dictated by COVID-19 infection rates and hospital capacity.

“We will implement enough safety measures that we can open our county back up and we can do it safely and if there’s a spike, it allows you to react to the spike,” said Councilman Tim Fitch.

Fitch’s cohort, Councilman Mark Harder, is not found of the word “indefinite” either.

“If you’re a business owner and your bank is saying ‘Are you going to be here next week, next month, next year?’ (and you respond) ‘Well, we’re all waiting for Mr. Page to make a decision.’ That doesn’t fly with a lot of bankers,” Harder said.

For his part, Page says he may reevaluate the stay-at-home order by mid-May.

That might be too late for the council members with businesses just across the county line in Jefferson, Franklin, and St. Charles counties reopening next week.

Jason Brassard, owner of the Trade-N-Games video game store on the Jefferson County side of Fenton, looks forward to having customers in his store again. He plans to go beyond the governor’s guidelines.

“With the space around the store, we’re able to maintain those social distancing guidelines and keep things sanitized with every other person who comes in. We can sanitize ink pens, counters, door handles, games. That way, the next person who comes in doesn’t have to worry,” he said.

The council members and a Page spokesman all called Thursday’s meeting “productive” but there was no sign of Page moving up the reopening of St. Louis County.