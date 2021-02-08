St. Louis County councilwoman looks to restrict former council members from working in government

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb is working on legislation to restrict county council members from working in county government immediately after leaving office.

If the legislation is approved, former elected officials would have to wait two years before they could be appointed or employed by the St. Louis County Government again.

The legislation is not yet finalized.

“It is our responsibility to be forthright with the people of St. Louis County. They must know that their government works for them and works with integrity and honor” Webb said. “When people become elected officials, it should be to serve, not to look for their next career or drain taxpayers.”