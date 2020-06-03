1  of  2
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,621 deaths/ 123,830 cases.
St. Louis County COVI-19 cases down but civil unrest could bump them back up

CLAYTON, Mo. – County Executive Sam Page talked about rebuilding unity and our economy during a briefing this morning. He said that he understands the need and right to protest but also wants to remind everyone that this is all happening while we continue to work on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is still working on allocating funds from the CARES Act. Page says they have decided that $24 million will go to the humanitarian response program. Under that program, some of the money will go to seniors and homebound programs. A large portion of the money will go to help housing stabilization. $5.9 million will go to a childcare relief program.

Page says the number of daily positive tests is down 4.2 percent in St. Louis County. He says the unrest could cause a bump in these numbers. He is asking anyone who participated in a march without a mask or wasn’t able to social distance to self-quarantine for 14 days. Page hopes our area continues on the path of peaceful protests

Last night St. Louis County Police stopped 25 cars for outstanding warrants and seized 14-15 guns off of the streets.

