St. Louis County COVID restrictions to remain in place during start of vaccine distribution

CLAYTON, Mo. – Only two percent of Missourians have been vaccinated so far. This matches the number of people vaccinated in Illinois. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that herd immunity starts at around 70 percent of the population’s vaccination.

“Masks save lives and social distancing works,” said Dr. Page. “Please continue to follow public health protocols. Until the vaccine is widely available the risk is too high to let up on responsible actions.”

St. Louis County is setting up the infrastructure to distribute the vaccine. The health department will be working with other health partners to vaccine the most people possible quickly. They are working with the state of Missouri to get more COVID vaccine doses but there is a very limited supply.