St. Louis County eliminates business curfew and more in amended health order

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
St. Louis County Executive Press Conference

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, puts his face mask back on after addressing reporters during his tri-weekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County is rolling back some COVID health restrictions. The amended Safer at Home Order eliminates curfews on restaurants, bars, and casinos. The curfew had been until midnight. You can read the entire health order here.

“We are hopeful that with more people getting vaccinated, we can continue our gradual
reopening of St. Louis County, focusing on the safety of our residents and employees,” writes County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

An summary of the amended order from STLCorona.com states:

The intent of the Safer at Home Order and its amendments is to limit the transmission of COVID-19 by encouraging people to avoid all unnecessary interactions by staying at home to the extent possible.  Employers are encouraged to support telework whenever feasible.  The amended orders enable certain Businesses to operate with a capacity of fifty percent (50%) and limits certain Businesses, such as banquet facilities, to twenty-five percent (25%) with restrictions that do not allow patrons to socialize in large numbers, all in an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 within St. Louis County to protect life and hospital capacity. When people leave their place of residence, they should at all times reasonably comply with Face Covering and Social Distancing Requirements and the recommendations. This amended order eliminates the 12:00 a.m. curfew for restaurants, drinking establishments and other similar businesses.

Fifth Amended Safer At Home Order

People can also start playing arcade games in movie theatres and bowling alleys with some social distancing and increased cleaning.

The revised order also says that those officiating outdoor youth and adult sports no longer need to wear masks. This only applies to outside activities. The orders for indoor youth sports have not changed.

CDC now says that cleaning areas with soap is enough to reduce the risk of surface transmission. The information came Monday during a briefing of White House COVID task force.

