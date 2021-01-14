St. Louis County encourages COVID vaccine application sign up as Phase 1B starts

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Department of Health says they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID vaccine distribution plan and hope to receive a large quantity of the vaccine next Tuesday.

The department says now that the state has moved into Phase 1B- Tier 1, it will notify county residents who have already finished an application on how to sign up for an appointment.

Those appointments will be based on the availability of the vaccine.

The Department of Health says more than 116,000 people in St. Louis County have applied for vaccinations as of Thursday morning. That number includes about 7,000 people that are in the Phase 1A category. The department is still working to vaccinate that population.

St. Louis County health officials say they are waiting for more information from the state and on federal funding before deciding if they will need large sites to administer the vaccinations.

The health department is encouraging the public to fill out the application for a COVID vaccine notification. You can find that application here or email them at dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com