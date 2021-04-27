St. Louis County Executive and councilmember go back-and-forth on conflicts of interest

ST. LOUIS – Issues have arisen between St. Louis County Councilmember Mark Harder and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page over side jobs and conflicts of interest.

Councilmembers seem to be questioning one another on whether they are doing jobs or offering services that go against policy.

A reporter at a council meeting Monday asked Page if Harder was violating any rules when he made a Facebook post on March 22 offering to help people appeal their tax assessments. Harder has been a licensed real estate broker for over 20 years.

“I can provide the most accurate data you need to possibly adjust the county’s value of your home. Don’t try to fight the assessment without the proper data to help your case,” Harder wrote on Facebook.

Page said, “If Councilman Harder is using his personal office for personal gain that would be alarming, but we really don’t know the details or how much of this is true.”

In October 2020, Harder requested an investigation into Page by the ethics committee for his part-time work at Mercy Hospital as an anesthesiologist. Harder is responsible for oversight of conflict of interest. Harder said the county charter requires the county executive to devote all of his time to the duties of his office.

Page’s spokesman said there are no conflicts, and any work Page has done was done on his own time.

Harder’s call for the ethics committee to investigate Page has been in limbo, and now he believes he is being retaliated against due to the investigation request.

The county council meets online Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. FOX 2 will be there covering the meeting.

