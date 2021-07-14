St. Louis County Executive announces COVID vaccination effort, ‘Sleeves Up STL’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is set to announce a new initiative Wednesday morning that is aimed at combatting COVID-19 by getting more people vaccinated.

Page will hold a COVID briefing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday where he is expected to lay out the details of the new plan.

Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore said Page is expected to announce what’s called “Sleeves Up STL.” It’s a program where county leaders are going to invite every north county barbershop and beauty salon to share informational materials about COVID vaccines with their customers. Moore said Monday, July 19 county officials will start recruiting more than 50 north county barbershops and beauty salons to help spread the word that COVID vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Moore said “Sleeves Up STL” is part of a national movement to try and increase vaccinations.

He said the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is helping by donating thousands of masks to barbershops and beauty salons.

Moore said this general north county area has low vaccination rates and that is leading to more new COVID infections, especially with the rise of the Delta variant.

Page will be joined by Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones and the Chairperson of the St. Louis County Council Rita Heard Days.

