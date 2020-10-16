Metro transit focusing on COVID safety protocols

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held a briefing Friday morning to discuss Metro Transit’s new COVID safety procedures.

According to Page, because of COVID, there have been more than 850 deaths in the community, one person dies every day on average, and at least 200 more people are diagnosed.

Page says working together is the only way we can get through the pandemic.

“Unfortunationalty, responsible responses have been tainted by political rhetoric putting to risk all of the things we accomplished and the safety of everyone,” Page said.

Page says Metro Transit is seeing a significant decline in those who ride buses and trains due to the pandemic.

However, Page explained a lot of people like grocery store and restaurant workers still heavily rely and on busses and trains to get to work.

Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development says Metro Transit is focusing on the safety of their employees and riders.

“It’s about health integrity in our region,” Roach said.

Roach says since March 23, all employees have been screened every day before they work.

He also says there are polycarbonate barriers on board to separate drivers from customers and the buses and trains get disinfected nightly.

Roach says it’s important to follow three W’s when it comes to COVID: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your social distancing.

Page continued to discuss COVID relief and county Cares Act funding. As of Friday morning, the relief program sent more than $5 million to 9 municipalities: Ballwin, Chesterfield, Crestwood, Des Peres, Glendale, Norwood Court, Pasadena Park, Shrewsbury, and University City.

Page says more money will be given out as other municipalities apply.