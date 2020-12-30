St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page to announce new indoor dining protocols

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has been meeting with restaurant advisors to try to figure out the safest way to continue indoor dining in St. Louis County.

Page says if the COVID-19 cases in the area were to remain stable, indoor dining could be returning to County restaurants by January 4. The plan expected to be announced Wednesday would include social distancing, occupancy limits, and curfews.

Restaurants were already hurting before the safer at home order went into place because they were operating at just 25% capacity. Many restaurant owners are ready to get customers back into the building and are afraid that if restrictions last much longer more restaurants could have to permanently close their doors.

Page is holding a press briefing Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will be streaming the event live on-air, on our website and on social media.