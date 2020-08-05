St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page wins Democratic primary

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page declares victory in the St. Louis County Democratic primary. The county council selected page to succeed Steve Stenger in 2019. That was after Stenger resigned following the pay-to-play scandal.

Democratic County Assessor Jake Zimmerman and Mark Mantovani challenged Page in 2020.

In 2018, Incumbent Steve Stenger narrowly defeated Mark Mantovani to win the Democratic primary. The ballot tally was so close that it fell somewhere within one percent of the vote.