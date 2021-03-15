Live: St. Louis County Executive holds press briefing on COVID status this morning

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page plans to hold a press briefing on the state of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Despite a slight uptick in COVID averages over recent days, Missouri remains in a much better place numbers-wise on cases and hospitalizations than just one month ago.
Missouri reported 330 new COVID cases Sunday and no new deaths. St. Louis County added 111 new cases.