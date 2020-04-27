St. Louis County Executive outlines requirements for reopening

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page outlined what the testing protocol will need to look like in the next four weeks for businesses to be able to reopen. First, St. Louis County needs a huge influx of the latest COVID testing kits and a system to test everyone who has symptoms. Not just people at risk or hospitalized.

Page says we also need to make immunity blood testing widely available so people know if they have been infected and if they have some type of immunity. He wants to give instructions to nonessential businesses soon on what will be allowed upon reopening.

They are watching models and what is happening in other states and hopes to have some of those answers by next week. Page says one of the keys to reopening will be people’s willingness to continue to wear masks, which is helping stop the spread. Don’t expect a return to large summer gatherings around St. Louis County.