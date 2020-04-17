St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to spend millions on COVID-19 testing supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Friday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page laid out his plan for how the county will spend millions after receiving federal funding from the CARES Act next week.

Sam Page announced during a press conference if the council approves the acceptance of $175 million from the CARES Act funds April 24, then the county will immediately start spending.

He made it clear that the first thing they plan to spend the money on is testing. He explains, "the sooner we can get our name on the list for the orders the better off we will be".

The County Executive says that the money coming from the CARES Act can only be used for COVID-19 related events and must past federal government guidelines. In the meantime, St. Louis County officials have hired someone to make sure they follow those guidelines.

St. Louis County has released a new coronavirus website that will show how and what the CARES Act funds are being spent on in real-time. Any money not spent by December 31, 2021, will be returned to the federal government.

Page says his goal is to also spend the money to get more PPE equipment for first responders and health care workers.